Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool air conditioning clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Large one bedroom apartment central to several hospitals, shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor parks. Close to the 5 and 405 Freeways. The property has a gym, two pools, two hot tubs, internet lounge, recreational center and perfectly manicured grounds. Internet is included (Cable TV can be added for a fee). Porch with barbecue grill, central air and heat with Nest thermostat.