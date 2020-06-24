All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

83 Waterleaf

83 Waterleaf · No Longer Available
Location

83 Waterleaf, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
FURNISHED & SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! Available with MONTH to MONTH! Welcome to Irvine’s Cypress Village, centrally located in Irvine. This beautiful home is situated on a corner light having exposed to ample amount of natural lighting. This welcoming 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom + Den is FULLY FURNISHED and move in ready! This home is included with top of the line stainless steel appliances, collocated with granite counters, refrigerator, and washer & dryer. Master Suite includes master bath and Walk in Closet. Carpet has been recently been deep cleaned! Community swimming pool, BBQ and entertainment area is right across street from this house; highly sought after location. Minutes away from 3 premier shopping centers, village residents-only accessibility to 6 community parks, 4 sparkling pools plus numbers of lighted tennis courts, baseball fields, soccer fields and basketball courts. Walking distance to community plaza and short driving distance to all grocery stores, restaurants and shops. Easy commute, close to I-5, I-405, 133, 241 and 73. It is absolutely a great home and community for you to enjoy what Irvine has to offer! Available January 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Waterleaf have any available units?
83 Waterleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 83 Waterleaf have?
Some of 83 Waterleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Waterleaf currently offering any rent specials?
83 Waterleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Waterleaf pet-friendly?
No, 83 Waterleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Waterleaf offer parking?
No, 83 Waterleaf does not offer parking.
Does 83 Waterleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Waterleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Waterleaf have a pool?
Yes, 83 Waterleaf has a pool.
Does 83 Waterleaf have accessible units?
No, 83 Waterleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Waterleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Waterleaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Waterleaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Waterleaf does not have units with air conditioning.
