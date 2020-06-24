83 Waterleaf

Amenities

FURNISHED & SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! Available with MONTH to MONTH! Welcome to Irvine’s Cypress Village, centrally located in Irvine. This beautiful home is situated on a corner light having exposed to ample amount of natural lighting. This welcoming 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom + Den is FULLY FURNISHED and move in ready! This home is included with top of the line stainless steel appliances, collocated with granite counters, refrigerator, and washer & dryer. Master Suite includes master bath and Walk in Closet. Carpet has been recently been deep cleaned! Community swimming pool, BBQ and entertainment area is right across street from this house; highly sought after location. Minutes away from 3 premier shopping centers, village residents-only accessibility to 6 community parks, 4 sparkling pools plus numbers of lighted tennis courts, baseball fields, soccer fields and basketball courts. Walking distance to community plaza and short driving distance to all grocery stores, restaurants and shops. Easy commute, close to I-5, I-405, 133, 241 and 73. It is absolutely a great home and community for you to enjoy what Irvine has to offer! Available January 2019.