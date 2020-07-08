83 Alberti Aisle

Amenities

Welcome to this exquisite condominium in Tiempo - Westpark. This charming upper level condo features a bright & spacious floor plan, wood laminate flooring, cozy fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features carpet flooring, one walk-in closet and an additional two-door closet, and jack & jill sink. The second bedroom offers ample space, wood laminate flooring, and beautiful lunette windows. Overall, this home provides an abundance of natural light to create a warm and relaxing feeling. With 2 assigned parking spots, 1 carport & 1 garage. The front entrance patio offers a nice overview of the park/ greenbelt. Located within 5 minute walking distance to award winning schools, community parks, restaurants, and shopping centers. With easy access to the I-5 & 405.