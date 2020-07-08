All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 83 Alberti Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
83 Alberti Aisle
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

83 Alberti Aisle

83 Alberti Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

83 Alberti Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Welcome to this exquisite condominium in Tiempo - Westpark. This charming upper level condo features a bright & spacious floor plan, wood laminate flooring, cozy fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features carpet flooring, one walk-in closet and an additional two-door closet, and jack & jill sink. The second bedroom offers ample space, wood laminate flooring, and beautiful lunette windows. Overall, this home provides an abundance of natural light to create a warm and relaxing feeling. With 2 assigned parking spots, 1 carport & 1 garage. The front entrance patio offers a nice overview of the park/ greenbelt. Located within 5 minute walking distance to award winning schools, community parks, restaurants, and shopping centers. With easy access to the I-5 & 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Alberti Aisle have any available units?
83 Alberti Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 83 Alberti Aisle have?
Some of 83 Alberti Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Alberti Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
83 Alberti Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Alberti Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 83 Alberti Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Alberti Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 83 Alberti Aisle offers parking.
Does 83 Alberti Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Alberti Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Alberti Aisle have a pool?
No, 83 Alberti Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 83 Alberti Aisle have accessible units?
No, 83 Alberti Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Alberti Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Alberti Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Alberti Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Alberti Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology