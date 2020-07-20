82 Copper Mine

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Turn Key Home located in the prestigious Orchard Hills! The house features open floor plan great room, nice lighting that flows into the kitchen & CA Room. Beautiful upgraded wood flooring, extensive lighting fixtures, custom plantation shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/high-end Stainless Steel appliances, quartz countertops, a 6-burner gas cooktop, oversized island w/Stainless steel appliances. Double door refrigerator, first floor TV, stove, microwave, washer, and dryer are all included. Master Bath w/large walk-in closet w/custom built-in organizers, soaking tub, a separate shower & a modern sliding door. Closet organizers in all secondary bedrooms. Desirable main floor en suite. Easy to maintain backyard with beautiful travertine. Two car attached garage, tankless water heater. Enjoy Orchard Hills w/vast amenities, views of avocado groves, rolling hills, walking trails, pools, spa, outdoor BBQ, club house, parks, sport courts and more. Award winning schools including Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High. Minutes to Orchard Hills Shopping Center with lots of restaurants, Peet's Coffee, CVS and more. Call to schedule a tour today!!