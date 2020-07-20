All apartments in Irvine
82 Copper Mine

Location

82 Copper Mine, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Turn Key Home located in the prestigious Orchard Hills! The house features open floor plan great room, nice lighting that flows into the kitchen & CA Room. Beautiful upgraded wood flooring, extensive lighting fixtures, custom plantation shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/high-end Stainless Steel appliances, quartz countertops, a 6-burner gas cooktop, oversized island w/Stainless steel appliances. Double door refrigerator, first floor TV, stove, microwave, washer, and dryer are all included. Master Bath w/large walk-in closet w/custom built-in organizers, soaking tub, a separate shower & a modern sliding door. Closet organizers in all secondary bedrooms. Desirable main floor en suite. Easy to maintain backyard with beautiful travertine. Two car attached garage, tankless water heater. Enjoy Orchard Hills w/vast amenities, views of avocado groves, rolling hills, walking trails, pools, spa, outdoor BBQ, club house, parks, sport courts and more. Award winning schools including Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High. Minutes to Orchard Hills Shopping Center with lots of restaurants, Peet's Coffee, CVS and more. Call to schedule a tour today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Copper Mine have any available units?
82 Copper Mine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Copper Mine have?
Some of 82 Copper Mine's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Copper Mine currently offering any rent specials?
82 Copper Mine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Copper Mine pet-friendly?
No, 82 Copper Mine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Copper Mine offer parking?
Yes, 82 Copper Mine offers parking.
Does 82 Copper Mine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Copper Mine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Copper Mine have a pool?
Yes, 82 Copper Mine has a pool.
Does 82 Copper Mine have accessible units?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Copper Mine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Copper Mine has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Copper Mine have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not have units with air conditioning.
