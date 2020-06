81 Waterleaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub new construction tennis court volleyball court

BEAUTIFUL DETACHED NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME LOCATED IN CYPRESS VILLAGE.HIGH QUALITY ENERGY EFFICIENT RATED WITH SPACIOUS 1,794 SQ FT HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, ADDITIONAL CONSERVATORY ROOM TO ENHANCE NATURAL LIGHTING AND ADD EXTRA LIVING SPACE...PLUS DIRECT ACCESS 2 CAR GARAGE...GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURE GRANITE ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE CABINETS...MASTER BEDROOM HAS AN EN-SUITE BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE VANITIES, TUB, STALL SHOWER AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET...THIS HOME IS IN A COMMUNITY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO "CYPRESS VILLAGE ELEMENTARY" AND "JEFFERY MIDDLE", "IRVINE HIGH" SCHOOL...RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING A JR.OLYMPIC POOL, LAP AND WADING POOLS, SPA, VOLLEYBALL AND TENNIS COURT, YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOCCER FIELD, 5 PARKS, SCENIC TRAILS AND OPEN SPACE.