81 Pelican Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction walk in closets hot tub refrigerator

Brand new home located in 24 hour guard gated high end Community. The three story home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 baths. Open space with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom downstairs. The spacious design is an entertainer's dream with a third floor bonus room complete with an outdoor deck and built-in- wet bar. The luxurious master suite includes huge dual walk-in-closets and a spa-like master bathroom. Every secondary bedroom also comes with its own walk-in-closet and full-sized bathroom. Award winning Irvine school district! Rent include over-size build-in fridge, washer and dryer. Convenient location, minuets away from freeway, Irvin Spectrum, entertainment, shopping and restaurants.