Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

81 Pelican Lane

81 Pelican Ln · No Longer Available
Location

81 Pelican Ln, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
new construction
Brand new home located in 24 hour guard gated high end Community. The three story home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 baths. Open space with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom downstairs. The spacious design is an entertainer's dream with a third floor bonus room complete with an outdoor deck and built-in- wet bar. The luxurious master suite includes huge dual walk-in-closets and a spa-like master bathroom. Every secondary bedroom also comes with its own walk-in-closet and full-sized bathroom. Award winning Irvine school district! Rent include over-size build-in fridge, washer and dryer. Convenient location, minuets away from freeway, Irvin Spectrum, entertainment, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Pelican Lane have any available units?
81 Pelican Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Pelican Lane have?
Some of 81 Pelican Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Pelican Lane currently offering any rent specials?
81 Pelican Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Pelican Lane pet-friendly?
No, 81 Pelican Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Pelican Lane offer parking?
No, 81 Pelican Lane does not offer parking.
Does 81 Pelican Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Pelican Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Pelican Lane have a pool?
No, 81 Pelican Lane does not have a pool.
Does 81 Pelican Lane have accessible units?
No, 81 Pelican Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Pelican Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Pelican Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Pelican Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Pelican Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
