81 Costa Brava

Amenities

2-bedroom, single family DETACHED condo located in IRVINE!!! Situated in the much desired community of Woodbury,

this home features a large, open area perfect for entertaining, a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, lovely cabinetry, a gas

stove, microwave and recessed lighting. This home also includes an additional bonus room that is perfect for use as a den, study,

playroom, exercise room or art studio! NO SHARED WALLS! Attached two-car garage with SIDE-BY-SIDE parking and storage space.

Freshly painted throughout with neutral colors. Convenient location! Terrific IRVINE SCHOOL DISTRICT schools! Awesome amenities!

Don't miss out on this one, it is priced to sell! Perfect for you or as a great investment property! SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME!