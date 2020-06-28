All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

81 Costa Brava

81 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

81 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
2-bedroom, single family DETACHED condo located in IRVINE!!! Situated in the much desired community of Woodbury,
this home features a large, open area perfect for entertaining, a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, lovely cabinetry, a gas
stove, microwave and recessed lighting. This home also includes an additional bonus room that is perfect for use as a den, study,
playroom, exercise room or art studio! NO SHARED WALLS! Attached two-car garage with SIDE-BY-SIDE parking and storage space.
Freshly painted throughout with neutral colors. Convenient location! Terrific IRVINE SCHOOL DISTRICT schools! Awesome amenities!
Don't miss out on this one, it is priced to sell! Perfect for you or as a great investment property! SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Costa Brava have any available units?
81 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Costa Brava have?
Some of 81 Costa Brava's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
81 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 81 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 81 Costa Brava offers parking.
Does 81 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Costa Brava does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Costa Brava have a pool?
No, 81 Costa Brava does not have a pool.
Does 81 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 81 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Costa Brava has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Costa Brava have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Costa Brava does not have units with air conditioning.
