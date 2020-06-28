81 Cherry Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great Marigold detached home located at Cypress Village. Brand New paints are through out the whole house, and also upgrade the band new beautiful floor. This gorgeous detached home feathers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2 car garage. Popular Floor Plan Two. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top that is open to bright and airy great room. Beautiful California room is ideal for relaxation and weekend gathering. Huge upstairs tech/study/play area is good for everyone's different needs. Enjoy the community pools, parks, playgrounds along with the Jeffrey Open Space Trails. Walking distances to best Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Easy access to freeway, shopping center, and restaurants. It's a very convenient location to live in.