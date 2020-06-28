All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

81 Cherry Tree

81 Cherry Tree · No Longer Available
Location

81 Cherry Tree, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Great Marigold detached home located at Cypress Village. Brand New paints are through out the whole house, and also upgrade the band new beautiful floor. This gorgeous detached home feathers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and attached 2 car garage. Popular Floor Plan Two. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top that is open to bright and airy great room. Beautiful California room is ideal for relaxation and weekend gathering. Huge upstairs tech/study/play area is good for everyone's different needs. Enjoy the community pools, parks, playgrounds along with the Jeffrey Open Space Trails. Walking distances to best Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Easy access to freeway, shopping center, and restaurants. It's a very convenient location to live in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Cherry Tree have any available units?
81 Cherry Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Cherry Tree have?
Some of 81 Cherry Tree's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Cherry Tree currently offering any rent specials?
81 Cherry Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Cherry Tree pet-friendly?
No, 81 Cherry Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Cherry Tree offer parking?
Yes, 81 Cherry Tree offers parking.
Does 81 Cherry Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Cherry Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Cherry Tree have a pool?
Yes, 81 Cherry Tree has a pool.
Does 81 Cherry Tree have accessible units?
No, 81 Cherry Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Cherry Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Cherry Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Cherry Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Cherry Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
