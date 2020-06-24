All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

807 benchmark

807 Benchmark · No Longer Available
Location

807 Benchmark, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
This brand new single-family detached condo could be your new gorgeous home. Located across the street of Cadence Park K-8 school, this 3-story home includes a gourmet kitchen with island topped with sleek quartz counters and a living room perfect for entertaining guests. The 3rd floor additional room has a half-bathroom in addition to a deck for hosting events. Included are a stainless steel 36” cooktop, microwave, and a built-in oven. This rare home is available for immediate move-in.
The 3rd floor bedroom has a bathroom and loft perfect for hosting events.
Enjoying a relaxing evening with a 270* view of the Great Park and the mountains on the second and third floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 benchmark have any available units?
807 benchmark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 807 benchmark have?
Some of 807 benchmark's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 benchmark currently offering any rent specials?
807 benchmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 benchmark pet-friendly?
No, 807 benchmark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 807 benchmark offer parking?
No, 807 benchmark does not offer parking.
Does 807 benchmark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 benchmark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 benchmark have a pool?
No, 807 benchmark does not have a pool.
Does 807 benchmark have accessible units?
No, 807 benchmark does not have accessible units.
Does 807 benchmark have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 benchmark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 benchmark have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 benchmark does not have units with air conditioning.
