807 benchmark

This brand new single-family detached condo could be your new gorgeous home. Located across the street of Cadence Park K-8 school, this 3-story home includes a gourmet kitchen with island topped with sleek quartz counters and a living room perfect for entertaining guests. The 3rd floor additional room has a half-bathroom in addition to a deck for hosting events. Included are a stainless steel 36” cooktop, microwave, and a built-in oven. This rare home is available for immediate move-in.

The 3rd floor bedroom has a bathroom and loft perfect for hosting events.

Enjoying a relaxing evening with a 270* view of the Great Park and the mountains on the second and third floor.