Irvine, CA
8044 Scholarship
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

8044 Scholarship

8044 Scholarship · (714) 336-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

8044 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
some paid utils
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
internet access
***Call Veronica for Showing 714-336-5551***This adorable turnkey single level home offers the finest finishes and ammenities in Irvine's most exclusive high rise community known as The Plaza. Located just steps from restaurants, a retail center and all the associations ammenities, this home provides city style living in the heart of Orange County's business district. Truly Lock and Go! Just a stones throw from Newport Beach and nearby airport. This home features a gourmet kitchen with oversized granite island, Viking appliances and Snaidero Italian cabinetry, den, balcony, master suite with his and her dual vanity and a massive sized master closet perfect for clothes and shoe lovers!. You won't be disappointed in the detail and quality of this stylish home in Irvine's most highly desired highrise community. All utilities, cable tv and internet except electric included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 Scholarship have any available units?
8044 Scholarship has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8044 Scholarship have?
Some of 8044 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
8044 Scholarship isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 8044 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8044 Scholarship offer parking?
No, 8044 Scholarship does not offer parking.
Does 8044 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 Scholarship have a pool?
No, 8044 Scholarship does not have a pool.
Does 8044 Scholarship have accessible units?
Yes, 8044 Scholarship has accessible units.
Does 8044 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8044 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 8044 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 8044 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
