8044 Scholarship

***Call Veronica for Showing 714-336-5551***This adorable turnkey single level home offers the finest finishes and ammenities in Irvine's most exclusive high rise community known as The Plaza. Located just steps from restaurants, a retail center and all the associations ammenities, this home provides city style living in the heart of Orange County's business district. Truly Lock and Go! Just a stones throw from Newport Beach and nearby airport. This home features a gourmet kitchen with oversized granite island, Viking appliances and Snaidero Italian cabinetry, den, balcony, master suite with his and her dual vanity and a massive sized master closet perfect for clothes and shoe lovers!. You won't be disappointed in the detail and quality of this stylish home in Irvine's most highly desired highrise community. All utilities, cable tv and internet except electric included in lease.