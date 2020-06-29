All apartments in Irvine
8 Southwind

8 Southwind · No Longer Available
Location

8 Southwind, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
If you like luxury, you will love this home. Lakefront luxury townhome with panoramic lake views from almost every room. Enter the front door to an open floor plan which includes a living room with fireplace and pano views of the lake. Wrap-around deck for relaxing. Master bedroom downstairs with unobstructed lake views. Organized walk in closet. Master bath has been remodeled and features a separate tub & shower. Separate dining room just off the updated, modern style kitchen with so much storage space you may not ever be able to fill it up. Gourmet kitchen includes a long island with seating, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances including a gas cooktop for efficiency, convection oven, microwave, dishwasher, and a refrigerator. Both the kitchen and dining room overlook the lake. Family room includes a second fireplace, wet bar, built-in wall unit, and a third deck. Two additional bedrooms upstairs directly overlook the lake and have generous walk-in closets. Third secondary bedroom has ample space for your king size bed and more. Inside laundry room upstairs. No room left untouched with this remodeled home. Also, 2 car direct access attached garage. Association provides 2 lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, spas, waders, tennis courts, splash pad, parks, tot lots, volleyball courts, fitness course, and more. This home has everything you want and more than you can imagine. Incredible Irvine School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Southwind have any available units?
8 Southwind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Southwind have?
Some of 8 Southwind's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Southwind currently offering any rent specials?
8 Southwind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Southwind pet-friendly?
No, 8 Southwind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Southwind offer parking?
Yes, 8 Southwind offers parking.
Does 8 Southwind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Southwind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Southwind have a pool?
Yes, 8 Southwind has a pool.
Does 8 Southwind have accessible units?
No, 8 Southwind does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Southwind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Southwind has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Southwind have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Southwind does not have units with air conditioning.
