8 Southwind

If you like luxury, you will love this home. Lakefront luxury townhome with panoramic lake views from almost every room. Enter the front door to an open floor plan which includes a living room with fireplace and pano views of the lake. Wrap-around deck for relaxing. Master bedroom downstairs with unobstructed lake views. Organized walk in closet. Master bath has been remodeled and features a separate tub & shower. Separate dining room just off the updated, modern style kitchen with so much storage space you may not ever be able to fill it up. Gourmet kitchen includes a long island with seating, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances including a gas cooktop for efficiency, convection oven, microwave, dishwasher, and a refrigerator. Both the kitchen and dining room overlook the lake. Family room includes a second fireplace, wet bar, built-in wall unit, and a third deck. Two additional bedrooms upstairs directly overlook the lake and have generous walk-in closets. Third secondary bedroom has ample space for your king size bed and more. Inside laundry room upstairs. No room left untouched with this remodeled home. Also, 2 car direct access attached garage. Association provides 2 lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, spas, waders, tennis courts, splash pad, parks, tot lots, volleyball courts, fitness course, and more. This home has everything you want and more than you can imagine. Incredible Irvine School District.