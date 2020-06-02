All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:32 PM

8 Snowberry

8 Snowberry · No Longer Available
Location

8 Snowberry, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this cozy SINGLE story home in a prestige location! The house is set on a cul-de-sac in Irvine community of Deerfield; with no neighbors above or below this property is perfect for someone looking for peace and quiet. This gorgeous corner unit has vaulted ceilings making it bright and airy; completed with updated kitchen with granite counters, crown molding, plantation shutters throughout, custom paint, new plumbing and updated bathrooms. You will enjoy entertaining your guests on the private landscaped patio or near the fireplace in the spacious living room. Surrounded by mature trees you are steps away from community parks, swimming pools, tennis courts, shopping and two excellent schools. Please come and see this lovely home in person, as well as through available virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Snowberry have any available units?
8 Snowberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Snowberry have?
Some of 8 Snowberry's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Snowberry currently offering any rent specials?
8 Snowberry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Snowberry pet-friendly?
No, 8 Snowberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Snowberry offer parking?
No, 8 Snowberry does not offer parking.
Does 8 Snowberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Snowberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Snowberry have a pool?
Yes, 8 Snowberry has a pool.
Does 8 Snowberry have accessible units?
No, 8 Snowberry does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Snowberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Snowberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Snowberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Snowberry does not have units with air conditioning.
