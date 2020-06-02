8 Snowberry

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Welcome to this cozy SINGLE story home in a prestige location! The house is set on a cul-de-sac in Irvine community of Deerfield; with no neighbors above or below this property is perfect for someone looking for peace and quiet. This gorgeous corner unit has vaulted ceilings making it bright and airy; completed with updated kitchen with granite counters, crown molding, plantation shutters throughout, custom paint, new plumbing and updated bathrooms. You will enjoy entertaining your guests on the private landscaped patio or near the fireplace in the spacious living room. Surrounded by mature trees you are steps away from community parks, swimming pools, tennis courts, shopping and two excellent schools. Please come and see this lovely home in person, as well as through available virtual tour.