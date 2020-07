8 Misty Shadow

Amenities

LIGHT AND BRIGHT MULTI-LEVEL CORNER UNIT LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF TURTLE ROCK. RECENTLY REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPET, PAINT AND APPLIANCES THIS UNIT SHARES ONLY ONE WALL AND OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, INVITING LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, AN OPEN KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM WITH A VIEW BALCONY OF THE ADJACENT SHADY CANYON, AN ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE AND A PRIVATE FRONT PATIO. TURTLE ROCK MEADOWS OFFERS TWO POOLS AND SPAS. THERE IS A WONDERFUL PARK ACROSS THE WAY WITH TENNIS COURTS AND CHILDREN PLAYGROUND. THE COMMUNITY IS CLOSE TO BOMMER CANYON TRAILS, A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO FASHION ISLAND AND CRYSTAL COVE BEACH. IRVINE OFFERS AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS AND THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA IRVINE (UCI) JUST 10 MINS AWAY. THE 405 FWY AND 73 TOLL ROAD ARE ALSO JUST A SHORT DRIVE AWAY.