8 DEL TREVI

Bright and open 3-bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath detached home. Living and dining rooms have a vaulted ceiling and plenty of windows to fill the rooms with natural light. These rooms have beautiful hardwood floors. The family room with a cozy fireplace opens up to the eating area and kitchen. The kitchen is spacious and offers plenty of counter space and has an island. Bedrooms are spacious. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and separate shower and bathtub. Direct access to the garage. Located close to elementary school and shopping.