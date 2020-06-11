All apartments in Irvine
8 DEL TREVI

8 Del Trevi · No Longer Available
Location

8 Del Trevi, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and open 3-bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath detached home. Living and dining rooms have a vaulted ceiling and plenty of windows to fill the rooms with natural light. These rooms have beautiful hardwood floors. The family room with a cozy fireplace opens up to the eating area and kitchen. The kitchen is spacious and offers plenty of counter space and has an island. Bedrooms are spacious. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and separate shower and bathtub. Direct access to the garage. Located close to elementary school and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 DEL TREVI have any available units?
8 DEL TREVI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 DEL TREVI have?
Some of 8 DEL TREVI's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 DEL TREVI currently offering any rent specials?
8 DEL TREVI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 DEL TREVI pet-friendly?
No, 8 DEL TREVI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 DEL TREVI offer parking?
Yes, 8 DEL TREVI offers parking.
Does 8 DEL TREVI have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 DEL TREVI does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 DEL TREVI have a pool?
No, 8 DEL TREVI does not have a pool.
Does 8 DEL TREVI have accessible units?
No, 8 DEL TREVI does not have accessible units.
Does 8 DEL TREVI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 DEL TREVI has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 DEL TREVI have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 DEL TREVI does not have units with air conditioning.
