8 Chamomile

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

**PRIME LOCATION** In the heart of WB, close to N. Lake, Shopping Center, Resturant, Movie theater, Banks, Medical Centers, Schools & Many more. Quite private home on a Cul-De-Sac With two Master Suite Upstairs & one Room Downstairs, with NEW PAINT, Newer Carpet & window shades. In the kitchen with Granite Countertop & newer Stainless Steel Appliances many Cabinets & Eat area. Double Panel Windows, Pergo Flooring, lovely private Backyard W/partRedwood decking. Large Living Room W/Cozy Fireplace. Designer Track Lighting, Brand NEW Air Condition & All Electrical Plugs & Switches.