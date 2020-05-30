All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 30 2019

8 Chamomile

8 Chamomile · No Longer Available
Location

8 Chamomile, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
**PRIME LOCATION** In the heart of WB, close to N. Lake, Shopping Center, Resturant, Movie theater, Banks, Medical Centers, Schools & Many more. Quite private home on a Cul-De-Sac With two Master Suite Upstairs & one Room Downstairs, with NEW PAINT, Newer Carpet & window shades. In the kitchen with Granite Countertop & newer Stainless Steel Appliances many Cabinets & Eat area. Double Panel Windows, Pergo Flooring, lovely private Backyard W/partRedwood decking. Large Living Room W/Cozy Fireplace. Designer Track Lighting, Brand NEW Air Condition & All Electrical Plugs & Switches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Chamomile have any available units?
8 Chamomile doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 8 Chamomile have?
Some of 8 Chamomile's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage.
Is 8 Chamomile currently offering any rent specials?
8 Chamomile is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Chamomile pet-friendly?
No, 8 Chamomile is not pet friendly.
Does 8 Chamomile offer parking?
Yes, 8 Chamomile offers parking.
Does 8 Chamomile have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Chamomile does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Chamomile have a pool?
Yes, 8 Chamomile has a pool.
Does 8 Chamomile have accessible units?
No, 8 Chamomile does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Chamomile have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Chamomile does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Chamomile have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Chamomile has units with air conditioning.
