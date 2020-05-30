All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 79 Kimbal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
79 Kimbal
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

79 Kimbal

79 Kimbal · (917) 957-3086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

79 Kimbal, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This beautiful, bright and super clean single family house is located in Mendocino community of Stonegate in Irvine. It has open floor plan with abundance of natural light throughout the house. Highly sought-after floor plan offering a total of 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms which includes main floor bedroom with bath. This home welcomes you with high ceiling, a spacious great room, sunny family room, a light-filled dining room and side walk-in pantry. The kitchen features customized cabinets, top-of-the-line KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop with designer backsplash, and an expansive island. Upgraded tile flooring in downstairs and all bathrooms, upgraded carpet & stair railing, custom paint, plantation shutters, recessed lights, and lots of upgraded cabinets for storage. The master suite features oversized walk-in closet and luxury bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub. Relax in the spacious low-maintenance backyard. Enjoy outdoor living with lots of trees and resort-style amenities, including pools, parks, picnic area, basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer field, tot lots and More! Close to Jeffery Trail and Woodbury Towncenter. Assigned school are national blue ribbon Stonegate Elementary and Northwood High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Kimbal have any available units?
79 Kimbal has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Kimbal have?
Some of 79 Kimbal's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Kimbal currently offering any rent specials?
79 Kimbal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Kimbal pet-friendly?
No, 79 Kimbal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 79 Kimbal offer parking?
Yes, 79 Kimbal does offer parking.
Does 79 Kimbal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Kimbal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Kimbal have a pool?
Yes, 79 Kimbal has a pool.
Does 79 Kimbal have accessible units?
No, 79 Kimbal does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Kimbal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Kimbal has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Kimbal have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Kimbal does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 79 Kimbal?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity