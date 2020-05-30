Amenities

This beautiful, bright and super clean single family house is located in Mendocino community of Stonegate in Irvine. It has open floor plan with abundance of natural light throughout the house. Highly sought-after floor plan offering a total of 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms which includes main floor bedroom with bath. This home welcomes you with high ceiling, a spacious great room, sunny family room, a light-filled dining room and side walk-in pantry. The kitchen features customized cabinets, top-of-the-line KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop with designer backsplash, and an expansive island. Upgraded tile flooring in downstairs and all bathrooms, upgraded carpet & stair railing, custom paint, plantation shutters, recessed lights, and lots of upgraded cabinets for storage. The master suite features oversized walk-in closet and luxury bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub. Relax in the spacious low-maintenance backyard. Enjoy outdoor living with lots of trees and resort-style amenities, including pools, parks, picnic area, basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer field, tot lots and More! Close to Jeffery Trail and Woodbury Towncenter. Assigned school are national blue ribbon Stonegate Elementary and Northwood High school.