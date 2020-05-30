78 Shadowbrook

Amenities

Nice contemporary home and newest built in Woodbridge. Private one bedroom with a full bathroom nearby the entry. Hardwood floor in main floor. Kitchen with a large granite counter top, double door refrigerator, 6 burner gas cook-top and more. Living room fulfill with sunlight most the day time. Dinning area nearby kitchen. Beautiful backyard with trees and various plants. Extra amenities include whole home water softener, garage storage cabinet. Several closet for storage in common area. Upstairs with three bedroom,two full bathroom, carpet flooring. Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet. Landry room with sink and cabinets for storage, washer and dryer include. Located in one of the best community, Woodbridge Village offer 20+ swimming pool. 16 spas, tennis, basketball courts and more. Close to 405 freeway, shopping center, Irvine Valley College and UCI. Option for furniture or not furniture. Rental price not include the furniture.