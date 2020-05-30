All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM

78 Shadowbrook

78 Shadowbrook · No Longer Available
Location

78 Shadowbrook, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Nice contemporary home and newest built in Woodbridge. Private one bedroom with a full bathroom nearby the entry. Hardwood floor in main floor. Kitchen with a large granite counter top, double door refrigerator, 6 burner gas cook-top and more. Living room fulfill with sunlight most the day time. Dinning area nearby kitchen. Beautiful backyard with trees and various plants. Extra amenities include whole home water softener, garage storage cabinet. Several closet for storage in common area. Upstairs with three bedroom,two full bathroom, carpet flooring. Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet. Landry room with sink and cabinets for storage, washer and dryer include. Located in one of the best community, Woodbridge Village offer 20+ swimming pool. 16 spas, tennis, basketball courts and more. Close to 405 freeway, shopping center, Irvine Valley College and UCI. Option for furniture or not furniture. Rental price not include the furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Shadowbrook have any available units?
78 Shadowbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Shadowbrook have?
Some of 78 Shadowbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Shadowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
78 Shadowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Shadowbrook pet-friendly?
No, 78 Shadowbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Shadowbrook offer parking?
Yes, 78 Shadowbrook offers parking.
Does 78 Shadowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Shadowbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Shadowbrook have a pool?
Yes, 78 Shadowbrook has a pool.
Does 78 Shadowbrook have accessible units?
No, 78 Shadowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Shadowbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Shadowbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Shadowbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Shadowbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
