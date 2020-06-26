78 Sarabande

Amenities

Great 2 BD 2.5 BA Two Story Condo in Woodbury Irvine - Great two story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in the Woodbury area of Irvine. Features include: spacious living room with cozy fireplace; dining area; large kitchen equipped with built in oven, gas stove, plenty of cabinet space; in-island sink, and an eating bar area; nice bedrooms with large closets, including a master with walk-in closet and separate bathroom; laundry area inside; central air conditioning; new painting; hardwood flooring throughout; and 2 car garage with direct access. There is an association pool onsite.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5162208)