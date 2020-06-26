All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

78 Sarabande

78 Sarabande · No Longer Available
Location

78 Sarabande, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Great 2 BD 2.5 BA Two Story Condo in Woodbury Irvine - Great two story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in the Woodbury area of Irvine. Features include: spacious living room with cozy fireplace; dining area; large kitchen equipped with built in oven, gas stove, plenty of cabinet space; in-island sink, and an eating bar area; nice bedrooms with large closets, including a master with walk-in closet and separate bathroom; laundry area inside; central air conditioning; new painting; hardwood flooring throughout; and 2 car garage with direct access. There is an association pool onsite.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Sarabande have any available units?
78 Sarabande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Sarabande have?
Some of 78 Sarabande's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Sarabande currently offering any rent specials?
78 Sarabande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Sarabande pet-friendly?
No, 78 Sarabande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Sarabande offer parking?
Yes, 78 Sarabande offers parking.
Does 78 Sarabande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Sarabande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Sarabande have a pool?
Yes, 78 Sarabande has a pool.
Does 78 Sarabande have accessible units?
No, 78 Sarabande does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Sarabande have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Sarabande does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Sarabande have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78 Sarabande has units with air conditioning.
