All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 78 Peppermint.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
78 Peppermint
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:54 AM

78 Peppermint

78 Peppermint · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

78 Peppermint, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Amazing unit looks like contemporary style. Architectural lighting fixtures capture the imagination as you take in this extraordinary space. A large open space defines the family room, kitchen area with huge island with granite counter top, Kitchen Aid Stainless Appliances and a brand new French Door Fridge. Light pours in from the windows and doors that surround creating an etherreal ambiance. Here you can linger over a meal shared with friends and family and enjoy preparing meals in kitchen with all of the expected upgrades. One bed room and bath downstairs can accommodate your guests while your family stay in the three bedrooms and a big loft upstairs. The bedrooms with the subtle upgrades which envelop you in a soothing ambiance. The landscaping is finished by professional gardener in order to achieve the great job at front and back yard. Location is also close to shops, freeway and close to the pool and playground. Schools nearby are all in award winning district, it is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Peppermint have any available units?
78 Peppermint doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Peppermint have?
Some of 78 Peppermint's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Peppermint currently offering any rent specials?
78 Peppermint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Peppermint pet-friendly?
No, 78 Peppermint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Peppermint offer parking?
No, 78 Peppermint does not offer parking.
Does 78 Peppermint have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Peppermint does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Peppermint have a pool?
Yes, 78 Peppermint has a pool.
Does 78 Peppermint have accessible units?
No, 78 Peppermint does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Peppermint have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Peppermint does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Peppermint have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Peppermint does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology