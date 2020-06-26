78 Peppermint

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool playground refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Amazing unit looks like contemporary style. Architectural lighting fixtures capture the imagination as you take in this extraordinary space. A large open space defines the family room, kitchen area with huge island with granite counter top, Kitchen Aid Stainless Appliances and a brand new French Door Fridge. Light pours in from the windows and doors that surround creating an etherreal ambiance. Here you can linger over a meal shared with friends and family and enjoy preparing meals in kitchen with all of the expected upgrades. One bed room and bath downstairs can accommodate your guests while your family stay in the three bedrooms and a big loft upstairs. The bedrooms with the subtle upgrades which envelop you in a soothing ambiance. The landscaping is finished by professional gardener in order to achieve the great job at front and back yard. Location is also close to shops, freeway and close to the pool and playground. Schools nearby are all in award winning district, it is a must see!