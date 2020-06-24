78 Lamplighter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Need a state of art furnished place to stay at for couple of months or a year? Do not look further! The house is professionally furnished by a decorator and is surrounded by art works. This absolutely gorgeous condominium, model glory will take your breath away. Everything on one level at the top level with lots of natural light and windows to enjoy the top of the trees and blue sky. Relaxing balcony overlooking the park & mountains. Beautiful wood entry foyer, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and SS appliances, grand living room with formal dining room and master bedroom to die for. Second bedroom can serve you as guest room or office area. Furnished to accommodate both purposes. There is one master bath/shower room and a powder room. Walking closet at the master bedroom. Laundry room is equipped with Whirlpool washer/dryer. Dishes, pots & pants are all awaiting for you to cook! Just walking distance to shopping center, restaurants, La Fitness gym, and best grocery stores such as Trader Joe's, . Close to the most renowned beaches of the world such as Laguna beach, Corona del Mar, Newport Coast and highways 5 & 405, UCI and Irvine Valley College. Rental terms and duration is flexible but not shorter than one month. Prefer longer duration but open to offers.