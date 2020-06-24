All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 78 Lamplighter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
78 Lamplighter
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:52 PM

78 Lamplighter

78 Lamplighter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

78 Lamplighter, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Need a state of art furnished place to stay at for couple of months or a year? Do not look further! The house is professionally furnished by a decorator and is surrounded by art works. This absolutely gorgeous condominium, model glory will take your breath away. Everything on one level at the top level with lots of natural light and windows to enjoy the top of the trees and blue sky. Relaxing balcony overlooking the park & mountains. Beautiful wood entry foyer, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and SS appliances, grand living room with formal dining room and master bedroom to die for. Second bedroom can serve you as guest room or office area. Furnished to accommodate both purposes. There is one master bath/shower room and a powder room. Walking closet at the master bedroom. Laundry room is equipped with Whirlpool washer/dryer. Dishes, pots & pants are all awaiting for you to cook! Just walking distance to shopping center, restaurants, La Fitness gym, and best grocery stores such as Trader Joe's, . Close to the most renowned beaches of the world such as Laguna beach, Corona del Mar, Newport Coast and highways 5 & 405, UCI and Irvine Valley College. Rental terms and duration is flexible but not shorter than one month. Prefer longer duration but open to offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Lamplighter have any available units?
78 Lamplighter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Lamplighter have?
Some of 78 Lamplighter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Lamplighter currently offering any rent specials?
78 Lamplighter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Lamplighter pet-friendly?
No, 78 Lamplighter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Lamplighter offer parking?
No, 78 Lamplighter does not offer parking.
Does 78 Lamplighter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Lamplighter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Lamplighter have a pool?
Yes, 78 Lamplighter has a pool.
Does 78 Lamplighter have accessible units?
No, 78 Lamplighter does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Lamplighter have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Lamplighter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Lamplighter have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Lamplighter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology