773 Benchmark

Brand new never lived in single-family detached condo by KB HOME . Across the street from Cadence Park K-8 school, this 3-story home includes a gourmet kitchen with island topped with sleek quartz counters and a living room perfect for entertaining guests. There is one bedroom downstairs with a full bath. on the 2nd floor with view. Master bedroom with walk in closet. The 3rd floor has an additional game room. Enjoy a relaxing evening with a 270* view of the Great Park and the mountains on the second and third floor. Enjoy access to award winning schools, scenic trails, sports parks, community centers and pools throughout the 1,400 acre Great Park.If you want rent at Irvine must see!