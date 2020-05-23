All apartments in Irvine
773 Benchmark

Location

773 Benchmark, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
Brand new never lived in single-family detached condo by KB HOME . Across the street from Cadence Park K-8 school, this 3-story home includes a gourmet kitchen with island topped with sleek quartz counters and a living room perfect for entertaining guests. There is one bedroom downstairs with a full bath. on the 2nd floor with view. Master bedroom with walk in closet. The 3rd floor has an additional game room. Enjoy a relaxing evening with a 270* view of the Great Park and the mountains on the second and third floor. Enjoy access to award winning schools, scenic trails, sports parks, community centers and pools throughout the 1,400 acre Great Park.If you want rent at Irvine must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 Benchmark have any available units?
773 Benchmark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 773 Benchmark have?
Some of 773 Benchmark's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 Benchmark currently offering any rent specials?
773 Benchmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 Benchmark pet-friendly?
No, 773 Benchmark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 773 Benchmark offer parking?
No, 773 Benchmark does not offer parking.
Does 773 Benchmark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 773 Benchmark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 Benchmark have a pool?
Yes, 773 Benchmark has a pool.
Does 773 Benchmark have accessible units?
No, 773 Benchmark does not have accessible units.
Does 773 Benchmark have units with dishwashers?
No, 773 Benchmark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 773 Benchmark have units with air conditioning?
No, 773 Benchmark does not have units with air conditioning.

