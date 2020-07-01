All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 77 Reunion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
77 Reunion
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:44 PM

77 Reunion

77 Reunion · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

77 Reunion, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
car charging
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
STUNNING MOVE-IN CONDITION highly upgraded home in the much sought after community of Ambridge in Quail Hill. You will find this PEACEFUL QUIET PREMIUM LOT LOCATION home with private 2 car attached garage to have the highest quality upgrades such as Pental Quarta counter tops, organized custom built in pantry shelving, custom built in shelving in the living room. Toms of upgrades include: built in wine refrigerator, crown moldings, laminate flooring, custom grass shades and draperies throughout. Upgraded bathrooms have Marble like counter tops and backsplash, newer sinks, fixtures and mirrors. Two bedrooms are separate for privacy and each include a ceiling fan. The Master Suite takes up the entire top floor and is completed with a spacious walk in closet with custom built ins! The oversized 2 car attached garage features custom storage and an epoxy floor. You will love the Quail Hill amenities living here: 3 community pools, two gyms, bbq areas, hiking trails, parks, and closely community park featuring tennis, baseball fields, basketball, soccer fields. A new community center is being built which will feature a gym, pool, kid play area and clubhouse! Close to award winning schools, Irvine Spectrum, Medical Facilities, Quail Hill shopping center, electric car charging station and just minutes to the sandy beaches of Laguna Beach! You will also love the quick convenience to the 405, 133 and 5 freeways! This home is highly upgraded and well cared for & in quiet location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Reunion have any available units?
77 Reunion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 77 Reunion have?
Some of 77 Reunion's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Reunion currently offering any rent specials?
77 Reunion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Reunion pet-friendly?
No, 77 Reunion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 77 Reunion offer parking?
Yes, 77 Reunion offers parking.
Does 77 Reunion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Reunion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Reunion have a pool?
Yes, 77 Reunion has a pool.
Does 77 Reunion have accessible units?
No, 77 Reunion does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Reunion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Reunion has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Reunion have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Reunion does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology