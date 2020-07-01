77 Reunion

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court car charging clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

STUNNING MOVE-IN CONDITION highly upgraded home in the much sought after community of Ambridge in Quail Hill. You will find this PEACEFUL QUIET PREMIUM LOT LOCATION home with private 2 car attached garage to have the highest quality upgrades such as Pental Quarta counter tops, organized custom built in pantry shelving, custom built in shelving in the living room. Toms of upgrades include: built in wine refrigerator, crown moldings, laminate flooring, custom grass shades and draperies throughout. Upgraded bathrooms have Marble like counter tops and backsplash, newer sinks, fixtures and mirrors. Two bedrooms are separate for privacy and each include a ceiling fan. The Master Suite takes up the entire top floor and is completed with a spacious walk in closet with custom built ins! The oversized 2 car attached garage features custom storage and an epoxy floor. You will love the Quail Hill amenities living here: 3 community pools, two gyms, bbq areas, hiking trails, parks, and closely community park featuring tennis, baseball fields, basketball, soccer fields. A new community center is being built which will feature a gym, pool, kid play area and clubhouse! Close to award winning schools, Irvine Spectrum, Medical Facilities, Quail Hill shopping center, electric car charging station and just minutes to the sandy beaches of Laguna Beach! You will also love the quick convenience to the 405, 133 and 5 freeways! This home is highly upgraded and well cared for & in quiet location!