Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
77 Canal
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

77 Canal

77 Canal · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

77 Canal, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to Woodbury! This detached town home comes with dual master suites on the second floor, and powder downstairs. Comes complete with a private patio, great for relaxing on those warm summer nights. Granite counter top kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Attached two car garage with built in storage. One year old new carpet has been installed on the stairs and second floor. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included without warranty. Pictures from before current tenant moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Canal have any available units?
77 Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 77 Canal have?
Some of 77 Canal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Canal currently offering any rent specials?
77 Canal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Canal pet-friendly?
No, 77 Canal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 77 Canal offer parking?
Yes, 77 Canal offers parking.
Does 77 Canal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Canal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Canal have a pool?
No, 77 Canal does not have a pool.
Does 77 Canal have accessible units?
No, 77 Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Canal have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Canal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Canal have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Canal does not have units with air conditioning.
