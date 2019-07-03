Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to Woodbury! This detached town home comes with dual master suites on the second floor, and powder downstairs. Comes complete with a private patio, great for relaxing on those warm summer nights. Granite counter top kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Attached two car garage with built in storage. One year old new carpet has been installed on the stairs and second floor. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included without warranty. Pictures from before current tenant moved in.