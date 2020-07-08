76 Racing Wind

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single-family home is located in the sought-after Woodbridge community. Conveniently located near the community pool, park, and top-ranked Irvine schools. The ideal floor plan features a formal living room with soaring ceilings and a separate family room off the gourmet kitchen. In addition to a spacious front yard, the home has a serene patio space off the family room. Two spacious secondary bedrooms join the master suite on the second level. Additional features include a 2-car garage, laundry hooks ups, and the amazing amenities of the Woodbridge HOA.