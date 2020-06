Amenities

Great house in Cypress village Community, Irvine. It consists of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a junior master bedroom on the first floor. Large great room and extra prep kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. Kitchen features Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances. Perfect color hardwood floor at great room and kitchen. It closes to park, award-winning schools, shopping centers, and freeways.