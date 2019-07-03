All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
75 Rossmore
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

75 Rossmore

75 Rossmore · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

75 Rossmore, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful detached home in stonegate community, good location, walk to pool and park, school. 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, one bedroom and one bath on the main floor, formal living room , dining room. huge center island with granite counter top, upgraded cabinets, and top level wolf range, and built in refrigerator, walk in pantry, one den on the main floor, huge loft on the second floor, baster bathroom highly upgraded, two walk in closet, shower room and bath tub, two other bedrooms with their own bathroom. two attached garage. furnished, all owner's personal belongs will removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Rossmore have any available units?
75 Rossmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Rossmore have?
Some of 75 Rossmore's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Rossmore currently offering any rent specials?
75 Rossmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Rossmore pet-friendly?
No, 75 Rossmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 75 Rossmore offer parking?
Yes, 75 Rossmore offers parking.
Does 75 Rossmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Rossmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Rossmore have a pool?
Yes, 75 Rossmore has a pool.
Does 75 Rossmore have accessible units?
No, 75 Rossmore does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Rossmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Rossmore has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Rossmore have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Rossmore does not have units with air conditioning.
