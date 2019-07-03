75 Rossmore

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful detached home in stonegate community, good location, walk to pool and park, school. 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, one bedroom and one bath on the main floor, formal living room , dining room. huge center island with granite counter top, upgraded cabinets, and top level wolf range, and built in refrigerator, walk in pantry, one den on the main floor, huge loft on the second floor, baster bathroom highly upgraded, two walk in closet, shower room and bath tub, two other bedrooms with their own bathroom. two attached garage. furnished, all owner's personal belongs will removed.