Location

75 Courant, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Three Bedroom Home in Woodbury, Irvine - Great Location! This three bedroom, 2.5 bath condo was built in 2009 and is walking distance from the Woodbury Town Center with lots of shopping including Ralphs, Trader Joes and Home Depot. This end-unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with a loft in the middle that would make a great study or TV room. the third, half bath is downstairs. Lots of light. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counters. Front patio area is ideal for BBQ. Large garage. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included.

Here are the IUSD Schools assigned to this house: Woodbury (K - 6); Jeffrey Trail (7 - 8); Portola HS (9 - 12)

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepropertymanagement.com/

Please note, this property is being offered by Hermitage Property Management, BRE#: 01929099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2454118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Courant have any available units?
75 Courant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Courant have?
Some of 75 Courant's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Courant currently offering any rent specials?
75 Courant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Courant pet-friendly?
No, 75 Courant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 75 Courant offer parking?
Yes, 75 Courant offers parking.
Does 75 Courant have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Courant offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Courant have a pool?
No, 75 Courant does not have a pool.
Does 75 Courant have accessible units?
No, 75 Courant does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Courant have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Courant does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Courant have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Courant does not have units with air conditioning.
