75 Courant

Amenities

Three Bedroom Home in Woodbury, Irvine - Great Location! This three bedroom, 2.5 bath condo was built in 2009 and is walking distance from the Woodbury Town Center with lots of shopping including Ralphs, Trader Joes and Home Depot. This end-unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with a loft in the middle that would make a great study or TV room. the third, half bath is downstairs. Lots of light. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counters. Front patio area is ideal for BBQ. Large garage. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator included.



Here are the IUSD Schools assigned to this house: Woodbury (K - 6); Jeffrey Trail (7 - 8); Portola HS (9 - 12)



No Pets Allowed



