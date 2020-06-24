Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Please call Listing Agent Mike Vachani for a private showing. This is a hot property and will go fast.



AMAZING LOCATION! AWESOME SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED HOME! WONDERFUL COMMUNITY AMENITIES! GREAT SCHOOLS IN THE IRVINE SCHOOL DISTRICT! WELL SITUATED TO EVERYTHING IN IRVINE AND PART OF THE PRESTIGIOUS 24 HOUR GUARD GATED NORTH PARK COMMUNITY!



Don't miss you opportunity to rent this Exclusive California Pacific Four Bedroom, Two and Half Bath Open Floor Plan Single Family Home. Located on a Corner Lot, it has a two car garage, a kitchen w/large center island, a downstairs bedroom/office and a large finished backyard with a Built-In BBQ, Seat Wall, Flagstone Patio, and Lush Landscape. This Gorgeous home has around 1800 square feet of living space, central heating/air, rich wood-like floors, wood blinds, neutral paint, and a fireplace. We will also include all appliances including a refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and microwave at no additional charge.



The Northpark Private community includes numerous private parks and walkways, pools, entertainment areas and open space. In addition, you are surrounded by Shopping Centers, Restaurants, and other Retail Store. You are also within a few minutes from major freeways and transportation.



This place is Amazing and at this price, it will not last long. Usually, we rent it during the first week of showing. Please call Mike at 626-391-9100.