Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

74 Arcata

74 Arcata · No Longer Available
Location

74 Arcata, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Please call Listing Agent Mike Vachani for a private showing. This is a hot property and will go fast.

AMAZING LOCATION! AWESOME SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED HOME! WONDERFUL COMMUNITY AMENITIES! GREAT SCHOOLS IN THE IRVINE SCHOOL DISTRICT! WELL SITUATED TO EVERYTHING IN IRVINE AND PART OF THE PRESTIGIOUS 24 HOUR GUARD GATED NORTH PARK COMMUNITY!

Don't miss you opportunity to rent this Exclusive California Pacific Four Bedroom, Two and Half Bath Open Floor Plan Single Family Home. Located on a Corner Lot, it has a two car garage, a kitchen w/large center island, a downstairs bedroom/office and a large finished backyard with a Built-In BBQ, Seat Wall, Flagstone Patio, and Lush Landscape. This Gorgeous home has around 1800 square feet of living space, central heating/air, rich wood-like floors, wood blinds, neutral paint, and a fireplace. We will also include all appliances including a refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and microwave at no additional charge.

The Northpark Private community includes numerous private parks and walkways, pools, entertainment areas and open space. In addition, you are surrounded by Shopping Centers, Restaurants, and other Retail Store. You are also within a few minutes from major freeways and transportation.

This place is Amazing and at this price, it will not last long. Usually, we rent it during the first week of showing. Please call Mike at 626-391-9100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Arcata have any available units?
74 Arcata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 74 Arcata have?
Some of 74 Arcata's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Arcata currently offering any rent specials?
74 Arcata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Arcata pet-friendly?
No, 74 Arcata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 74 Arcata offer parking?
Yes, 74 Arcata offers parking.
Does 74 Arcata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Arcata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Arcata have a pool?
Yes, 74 Arcata has a pool.
Does 74 Arcata have accessible units?
No, 74 Arcata does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Arcata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Arcata has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Arcata have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Arcata has units with air conditioning.
