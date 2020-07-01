731 Paseo Westpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

GREAT LOCATION in desirable West park! Walk to Plaza Vista Elementary, Plaza Park, tot lots, and the Crossroads shopping center a short distance away. This beautiful detached home features warm wood floors throughout the downstairs, granite counters and breakfast bar in the kitchen, one powder room, plantation shutters, recessed lights, direct 2-car garage access, and a private patio. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a loft and a laundry room. Three bedrooms have WALK-IN closets! The master bedroom is large and has a private bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub, and private toilet room. Take advantage of all the association amenities; pools, parks, basketball and tennis courts, and greenbelt pathways! Easy access to the 5 and the 405 freeways.