Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

731 Paseo Westpark

731 Paseo Westpark · No Longer Available
Location

731 Paseo Westpark, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION in desirable West park! Walk to Plaza Vista Elementary, Plaza Park, tot lots, and the Crossroads shopping center a short distance away. This beautiful detached home features warm wood floors throughout the downstairs, granite counters and breakfast bar in the kitchen, one powder room, plantation shutters, recessed lights, direct 2-car garage access, and a private patio. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a loft and a laundry room. Three bedrooms have WALK-IN closets! The master bedroom is large and has a private bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub, and private toilet room. Take advantage of all the association amenities; pools, parks, basketball and tennis courts, and greenbelt pathways! Easy access to the 5 and the 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Paseo Westpark have any available units?
731 Paseo Westpark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 731 Paseo Westpark have?
Some of 731 Paseo Westpark's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Paseo Westpark currently offering any rent specials?
731 Paseo Westpark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Paseo Westpark pet-friendly?
No, 731 Paseo Westpark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 731 Paseo Westpark offer parking?
Yes, 731 Paseo Westpark offers parking.
Does 731 Paseo Westpark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Paseo Westpark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Paseo Westpark have a pool?
Yes, 731 Paseo Westpark has a pool.
Does 731 Paseo Westpark have accessible units?
No, 731 Paseo Westpark does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Paseo Westpark have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Paseo Westpark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Paseo Westpark have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 Paseo Westpark does not have units with air conditioning.

