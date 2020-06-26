All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

73 Thicket

73 Thicket · No Longer Available
Location

73 Thicket, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
This highly desirable, inside-the-loop three bedroom is a MUST SEE as it is just steps from South Lake and Woodbridge resort style amenities. The highly sought-after Danbury model is the largest floor plan in the Somerset tract. This home features an open floor plan concept with the kitchen leading to a causal dining area and then a large family room. The family room is adjacent to a large back patio which is great for barbecues and entertaining. Directly behind the patio is two covered carports. All three bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. This home is tastefully upgraded which includes but not limited to tankless water heater, tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring in main living area, recessed lights in main living area and bedrooms, newer doors, and crown molding. This is a fully furnished home or it can be unfurnished. Minimum 3 months lease at $4500 per month - Fully Furnished. Lease term of 6 months is $4000 per month - Fully Furnished. Lease term of 12 months is $3500 per month - Fully Furnished. Lease term of 12 months UNFURNISHED is $3000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Thicket have any available units?
73 Thicket doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 73 Thicket have?
Some of 73 Thicket's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Thicket currently offering any rent specials?
73 Thicket is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Thicket pet-friendly?
No, 73 Thicket is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Thicket offer parking?
Yes, 73 Thicket offers parking.
Does 73 Thicket have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Thicket does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Thicket have a pool?
No, 73 Thicket does not have a pool.
Does 73 Thicket have accessible units?
No, 73 Thicket does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Thicket have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Thicket has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Thicket have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Thicket does not have units with air conditioning.
