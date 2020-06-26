73 Thicket

Amenities

This highly desirable, inside-the-loop three bedroom is a MUST SEE as it is just steps from South Lake and Woodbridge resort style amenities. The highly sought-after Danbury model is the largest floor plan in the Somerset tract. This home features an open floor plan concept with the kitchen leading to a causal dining area and then a large family room. The family room is adjacent to a large back patio which is great for barbecues and entertaining. Directly behind the patio is two covered carports. All three bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. This home is tastefully upgraded which includes but not limited to tankless water heater, tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring in main living area, recessed lights in main living area and bedrooms, newer doors, and crown molding. This is a fully furnished home or it can be unfurnished. Minimum 3 months lease at $4500 per month - Fully Furnished. Lease term of 6 months is $4000 per month - Fully Furnished. Lease term of 12 months is $3500 per month - Fully Furnished. Lease term of 12 months UNFURNISHED is $3000 per month.