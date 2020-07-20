All apartments in Irvine
73 Juneberry
73 Juneberry

73 Juneberry · No Longer Available
Location

73 Juneberry, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded condominium in the heart of Columbus Grove. Featured with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, total interior space of
approx.2125 sq.f, this home has been extensively upgraded throughout, including hardwood floors, custom window shutters, crown
molding and baseboards, solid wood cabinet, kitchen-aid built in stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wrought iron staircase, and
in-ceiling can lights in all bedrooms. Attached 2-car garage. Minutes away from the neighborhood parks and community amenities including
pool, spa, playground, and clubhouse. A ward Winning Irvine School District! Close to the District, The Market Place, several Irvine parks,
and easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Juneberry have any available units?
73 Juneberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 73 Juneberry have?
Some of 73 Juneberry's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Juneberry currently offering any rent specials?
73 Juneberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Juneberry pet-friendly?
No, 73 Juneberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Juneberry offer parking?
Yes, 73 Juneberry offers parking.
Does 73 Juneberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Juneberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Juneberry have a pool?
Yes, 73 Juneberry has a pool.
Does 73 Juneberry have accessible units?
No, 73 Juneberry does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Juneberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Juneberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Juneberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Juneberry does not have units with air conditioning.
