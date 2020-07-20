73 Juneberry

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautifully upgraded condominium in the heart of Columbus Grove. Featured with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, total interior space of

approx.2125 sq.f, this home has been extensively upgraded throughout, including hardwood floors, custom window shutters, crown

molding and baseboards, solid wood cabinet, kitchen-aid built in stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wrought iron staircase, and

in-ceiling can lights in all bedrooms. Attached 2-car garage. Minutes away from the neighborhood parks and community amenities including

pool, spa, playground, and clubhouse. A ward Winning Irvine School District! Close to the District, The Market Place, several Irvine parks,

and easy access to freeways.