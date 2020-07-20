73 Juneberry

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded condominium in the heart of Columbus Grove. Featured with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, total interior space of
approx.2125 sq.f, this home has been extensively upgraded throughout, including hardwood floors, custom window shutters, crown
molding and baseboards, solid wood cabinet, kitchen-aid built in stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wrought iron staircase, and
in-ceiling can lights in all bedrooms. Attached 2-car garage. Minutes away from the neighborhood parks and community amenities including
pool, spa, playground, and clubhouse. A ward Winning Irvine School District! Close to the District, The Market Place, several Irvine parks,
and easy access to freeways.