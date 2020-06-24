73 Gardenstone Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

VERY NICE HOUSE in CYPRESS VILLAGE in IRVINE!!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Attached two car garage. Granite kitchen counter, wood floor downstairs, plantation shutters, walk-in closets, big great room, ceiling fans in every bedroom.



This area puts you just moments from everything. Cypress Village is very close to several village parks with baseball, softball, and soccer fields. Tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts, barbecue & picnic areas, tot lots, and shade structures. Junior Olympic pool, spa, and children's wading pool. The Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Convenient access to two new schools and award-winning schools; Cypress Village Shopping Center and Irvine Spectrum Center. Located just off the I-5 Freeway.