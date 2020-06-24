All apartments in Irvine
73 Gardenstone Path
73 Gardenstone Path

73 Gardenstone Path · No Longer Available
Location

73 Gardenstone Path, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
VERY NICE HOUSE in CYPRESS VILLAGE in IRVINE!!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Attached two car garage. Granite kitchen counter, wood floor downstairs, plantation shutters, walk-in closets, big great room, ceiling fans in every bedroom.

This area puts you just moments from everything. Cypress Village is very close to several village parks with baseball, softball, and soccer fields. Tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts, barbecue & picnic areas, tot lots, and shade structures. Junior Olympic pool, spa, and children's wading pool. The Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Convenient access to two new schools and award-winning schools; Cypress Village Shopping Center and Irvine Spectrum Center. Located just off the I-5 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Gardenstone Path have any available units?
73 Gardenstone Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 73 Gardenstone Path have?
Some of 73 Gardenstone Path's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Gardenstone Path currently offering any rent specials?
73 Gardenstone Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Gardenstone Path pet-friendly?
No, 73 Gardenstone Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Gardenstone Path offer parking?
Yes, 73 Gardenstone Path offers parking.
Does 73 Gardenstone Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Gardenstone Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Gardenstone Path have a pool?
Yes, 73 Gardenstone Path has a pool.
Does 73 Gardenstone Path have accessible units?
No, 73 Gardenstone Path does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Gardenstone Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Gardenstone Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Gardenstone Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Gardenstone Path does not have units with air conditioning.
