723 Beacon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 Beacon

723 Beacon · No Longer Available
Location

723 Beacon, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Great location! The house is light and bright with an open floor plan. Brand new house in Irvine Great Park Community, never been lived in. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an attached 2-car garage. The downstairs bedroom is perfect for older parents or guests. The kitchen is open to the family room. There is ample storage and cabinet space and the center island is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and has a beautiful park view from the balcony. The other rooms are good-sized with great lighting. The laundry room is located on the second floor. There’s tons of lining and storage space. Award winning Irvine Unified schools - brand new beacon park school. It's only minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance. Residence at the Great Park community has access to all parks, playgrounds, pools, and bike trails throughout the neighborhood. First-Class luxurious shopping and dining are just miles away at the Irvine Spectrum. Nearby shopping center at The Market Place, offers lots of specialty stores and a movie theater. You and your family will enjoy living here! Call Becky 949-350-3995 for showings today! ** Landlord will supply the washer, dryer and fridge.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Beacon have any available units?
723 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 723 Beacon have?
Some of 723 Beacon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
723 Beacon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 723 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 723 Beacon offer parking?
Yes, 723 Beacon offers parking.
Does 723 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Beacon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Beacon have a pool?
Yes, 723 Beacon has a pool.
Does 723 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 723 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Beacon has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.
