72 Thoroughbred

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Single family home in Orchard Hills' Strada community. Turnkey home and ready for you to move in. This home has 4 Bedrooms (one downstairs, three upstairs), 3 baths, and 2 car garage. Featuring gourmet kitchen with granite counters and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. Large Center Island with Marbleized Quartz Counter to entertain your guests. Upgraded California room with outdoor covered patio. Spacious light-filled Great Room. Complete with crown molding, hardwood finishing, and shutters. Newer refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Conveniently located close to restaurants and shops. Easy access to 5 fwy, 405 fwy and 261 toll road. Five minutes walking from Orchard Vista Park. Wonderful amenities including park, pool, BBQ, picnic table and basketball court. This house has the following school assignments with Irvine school district: Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, and Northwood High School. No pets or smokers. Currently tenant occupied. Available for end of August move in.



Please text Kevin at 626-258-9221 to schedule showing.