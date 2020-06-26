All apartments in Irvine
72 Thoroughbred

72 Thoroughbred · No Longer Available
Location

72 Thoroughbred, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Single family home in Orchard Hills' Strada community. Turnkey home and ready for you to move in. This home has 4 Bedrooms (one downstairs, three upstairs), 3 baths, and 2 car garage. Featuring gourmet kitchen with granite counters and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. Large Center Island with Marbleized Quartz Counter to entertain your guests. Upgraded California room with outdoor covered patio. Spacious light-filled Great Room. Complete with crown molding, hardwood finishing, and shutters. Newer refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Conveniently located close to restaurants and shops. Easy access to 5 fwy, 405 fwy and 261 toll road. Five minutes walking from Orchard Vista Park. Wonderful amenities including park, pool, BBQ, picnic table and basketball court. This house has the following school assignments with Irvine school district: Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, and Northwood High School. No pets or smokers. Currently tenant occupied. Available for end of August move in.

Please text Kevin at 626-258-9221 to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Thoroughbred have any available units?
72 Thoroughbred doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Thoroughbred have?
Some of 72 Thoroughbred's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Thoroughbred currently offering any rent specials?
72 Thoroughbred is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Thoroughbred pet-friendly?
No, 72 Thoroughbred is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Thoroughbred offer parking?
Yes, 72 Thoroughbred offers parking.
Does 72 Thoroughbred have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Thoroughbred offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Thoroughbred have a pool?
Yes, 72 Thoroughbred has a pool.
Does 72 Thoroughbred have accessible units?
No, 72 Thoroughbred does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Thoroughbred have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Thoroughbred does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Thoroughbred have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Thoroughbred does not have units with air conditioning.
