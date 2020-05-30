All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 72 Quentin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
72 Quentin
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

72 Quentin

72 Quentin · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

72 Quentin, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This lovely brand new house is located in Eastwood Village.It has 3 Bedrooms + Den with 2 Car Attached Garage.Master Suite is Downstairs with Dual Vanities,a soaking tub,Large Shower and Large Walk in Closet.Extra den could be 4th bedroom.Upstairs are two large bedroomswith a full bath.Kitchen has Quartz counters and Island.Stainless steel appliances.Laundry is downstairs.Custom Wood Shutters thruout.This house is located in Award winning Irvine School district.Close to Northwood and Woodbury Town Center,Zion and Ralphs Market.Two Parks within walking distance.The Community has a Pool,spa,basketball court,hiking trail and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Quentin have any available units?
72 Quentin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Quentin have?
Some of 72 Quentin's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Quentin currently offering any rent specials?
72 Quentin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Quentin pet-friendly?
No, 72 Quentin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Quentin offer parking?
Yes, 72 Quentin offers parking.
Does 72 Quentin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Quentin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Quentin have a pool?
Yes, 72 Quentin has a pool.
Does 72 Quentin have accessible units?
No, 72 Quentin does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Quentin have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Quentin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Quentin have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Quentin does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology