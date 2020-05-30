72 Quentin

Amenities

This lovely brand new house is located in Eastwood Village.It has 3 Bedrooms + Den with 2 Car Attached Garage.Master Suite is Downstairs with Dual Vanities,a soaking tub,Large Shower and Large Walk in Closet.Extra den could be 4th bedroom.Upstairs are two large bedroomswith a full bath.Kitchen has Quartz counters and Island.Stainless steel appliances.Laundry is downstairs.Custom Wood Shutters thruout.This house is located in Award winning Irvine School district.Close to Northwood and Woodbury Town Center,Zion and Ralphs Market.Two Parks within walking distance.The Community has a Pool,spa,basketball court,hiking trail and much more.