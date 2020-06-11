All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:46 PM

72 Costa Brava

72 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Location

72 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Absolutely gorgeous, Santa Barbara Plan 3X, super light and bright corner home located in one of the most demanding locations in Woodbury. Every bedroom is en-suite with its own private bath. Upgrades galore, you are greeted with a grand entry into enormous great room that opens up into kitchen, with Plush Upgraded carpeting. This beauty offers custom drapes, upgraded bathroom and laundry room floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Rediscover cooking in your chef inspired kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, beautiful granite counter tops with upgraded wood cabinets and stainless steel appliance package. As you step upstairs you will notice plush upgraded carpeting that leads you to a grand loft for family gatherings and watching TV or an office. Retire in the amazing master bedroom. This beauty offers a 2 car side-by-side garage. Walk to Woodbury 9.5 acres Recreation center/multi purpose room at the Commons. Enjoy Woodbury 7 resort style pools and spas, fireplaces and barbecue areas, neighborhood gardens, sand volleyball, basketball courts, tennis court, sport courts and much more. Walk to Jeffrey open space trails and Woodbury.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Costa Brava have any available units?
72 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Costa Brava have?
Some of 72 Costa Brava's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
72 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 72 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 72 Costa Brava offers parking.
Does 72 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Costa Brava does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Costa Brava have a pool?
Yes, 72 Costa Brava has a pool.
Does 72 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 72 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Costa Brava has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Costa Brava have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Costa Brava does not have units with air conditioning.
