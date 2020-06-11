72 Costa Brava

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Absolutely gorgeous, Santa Barbara Plan 3X, super light and bright corner home located in one of the most demanding locations in Woodbury. Every bedroom is en-suite with its own private bath. Upgrades galore, you are greeted with a grand entry into enormous great room that opens up into kitchen, with Plush Upgraded carpeting. This beauty offers custom drapes, upgraded bathroom and laundry room floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Rediscover cooking in your chef inspired kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, beautiful granite counter tops with upgraded wood cabinets and stainless steel appliance package. As you step upstairs you will notice plush upgraded carpeting that leads you to a grand loft for family gatherings and watching TV or an office. Retire in the amazing master bedroom. This beauty offers a 2 car side-by-side garage. Walk to Woodbury 9.5 acres Recreation center/multi purpose room at the Commons. Enjoy Woodbury 7 resort style pools and spas, fireplaces and barbecue areas, neighborhood gardens, sand volleyball, basketball courts, tennis court, sport courts and much more. Walk to Jeffrey open space trails and Woodbury.