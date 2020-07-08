72 Briarwood

Amenities

SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN WOODBRIDGE: No one above or below. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see. Close to the prestigious North Lake, shopping, Irvine Valley College, award winning schools, parks, and convenient freeway access. Quiet and family oriented neighborhood. Your own Two (2) carport conveniently located directly behind your private spacious backyard with a large storage closet. Access to all Woodbridge Village Association amenities - Lagoons, Boats, Tennis, Fishing, Salt Pools, and More. This home is ready for you to see. Totally quiet location on lovely greenbelt. Walking distance to award winning schools. The Woodbridge Village Association has recreation amenities include 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course, and much, much more. All told, the Association owns and operates 41 recreational facilities.