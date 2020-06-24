717 Yorkshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

End Unit 2 BD 2 BA Condo in Irvine, Gated Community - Don't miss this opportunity to lease this lovely end unit condominium in the prestigious gated community of Greystone Villas. Features include a large open concept kitchen and living room area great for entertaining, upgraded counter tops, recessed lighting, plentiful cabinet space with a walk in pantry, hardwood flooring, new carpet and paint, generously sized bedrooms with plentiful closet space including a large walk in unit for the master, built in entertainment center alongside the cozy fireplace, large patio area, upstairs dedicated laundry room, association pool & spa!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4638437)