All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 717 Yorkshire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
717 Yorkshire
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

717 Yorkshire

717 Yorkshire · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

717 Yorkshire, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
End Unit 2 BD 2 BA Condo in Irvine, Gated Community - Don't miss this opportunity to lease this lovely end unit condominium in the prestigious gated community of Greystone Villas. Features include a large open concept kitchen and living room area great for entertaining, upgraded counter tops, recessed lighting, plentiful cabinet space with a walk in pantry, hardwood flooring, new carpet and paint, generously sized bedrooms with plentiful closet space including a large walk in unit for the master, built in entertainment center alongside the cozy fireplace, large patio area, upstairs dedicated laundry room, association pool & spa!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Yorkshire have any available units?
717 Yorkshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 717 Yorkshire have?
Some of 717 Yorkshire's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Yorkshire currently offering any rent specials?
717 Yorkshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Yorkshire pet-friendly?
No, 717 Yorkshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 717 Yorkshire offer parking?
No, 717 Yorkshire does not offer parking.
Does 717 Yorkshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Yorkshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Yorkshire have a pool?
Yes, 717 Yorkshire has a pool.
Does 717 Yorkshire have accessible units?
No, 717 Yorkshire does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Yorkshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Yorkshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Yorkshire have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Yorkshire does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology