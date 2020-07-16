71 Turnstone

Amenities
***built in 2018 true single family house in 24 hr gated community Altair ***
solar system and echo system throughout the house. four bedrooms,four-and-a-half bathrooms, . one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. A variety of
upgraded features. Characterized by
luxurious master suites, walk-in closets in
every bedroom, spa-like master bathrooms,
gourmet-inspired kitchens and all famous brand appliance. open living
spaces. decent size backyard
Top rated schools around this house and very convenient location, very close to freeway 5, 133 and shopping center