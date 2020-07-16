All apartments in Irvine
71 Turnstone

71 Turnstone · No Longer Available
Location

71 Turnstone, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
***built in 2018 true single family house in 24 hr gated community Altair ***
solar system and echo system throughout the house. four bedrooms,four-and-a-half bathrooms, . one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. A variety of
upgraded features. Characterized by
luxurious master suites, walk-in closets in
every bedroom, spa-like master bathrooms,
gourmet-inspired kitchens and all famous brand appliance. open living
spaces. decent size backyard
Top rated schools around this house and very convenient location, very close to freeway 5, 133 and shopping center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Turnstone have any available units?
71 Turnstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 71 Turnstone currently offering any rent specials?
71 Turnstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Turnstone pet-friendly?
No, 71 Turnstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Turnstone offer parking?
No, 71 Turnstone does not offer parking.
Does 71 Turnstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Turnstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Turnstone have a pool?
No, 71 Turnstone does not have a pool.
Does 71 Turnstone have accessible units?
No, 71 Turnstone does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Turnstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Turnstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Turnstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Turnstone does not have units with air conditioning.
