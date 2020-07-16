71 Turnstone

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

***built in 2018 true single family house in 24 hr gated community Altair ***

solar system and echo system throughout the house. four bedrooms,four-and-a-half bathrooms, . one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. A variety of

upgraded features. Characterized by

luxurious master suites, walk-in closets in

every bedroom, spa-like master bathrooms,

gourmet-inspired kitchens and all famous brand appliance. open living

spaces. decent size backyard

Top rated schools around this house and very convenient location, very close to freeway 5, 133 and shopping center