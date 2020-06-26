All apartments in Irvine
71 Lennox
71 Lennox

71 Lennox · No Longer Available
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

71 Lennox, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Highly Desirable Manhattan Townhome Plan 2 with beautiful views of the community park and water pool in the quietest location in the prestigious Central Park West. Offers 3 bed, 3 bath, and 2290 living space. Open floor plan with dramatic 23 foot-high ceiling in the main living area, bright with lots of natural lights, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, huge kitchen island, quartz counter tops, and more. Enjoy resort-style 8,000 square ft community center features Jr. Olympic saline pools, jacuzzis, spas, basketball court, and a state-of-the-art full gym. Conveniently located close to Fashion Island, Newport, John Wayne Airport and UC Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Lennox have any available units?
71 Lennox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Lennox have?
Some of 71 Lennox's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Lennox currently offering any rent specials?
71 Lennox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Lennox pet-friendly?
No, 71 Lennox is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Lennox offer parking?
No, 71 Lennox does not offer parking.
Does 71 Lennox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Lennox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Lennox have a pool?
Yes, 71 Lennox has a pool.
Does 71 Lennox have accessible units?
No, 71 Lennox does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Lennox have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Lennox does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Lennox have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Lennox does not have units with air conditioning.
