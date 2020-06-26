Amenities

Highly Desirable Manhattan Townhome Plan 2 with beautiful views of the community park and water pool in the quietest location in the prestigious Central Park West. Offers 3 bed, 3 bath, and 2290 living space. Open floor plan with dramatic 23 foot-high ceiling in the main living area, bright with lots of natural lights, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, huge kitchen island, quartz counter tops, and more. Enjoy resort-style 8,000 square ft community center features Jr. Olympic saline pools, jacuzzis, spas, basketball court, and a state-of-the-art full gym. Conveniently located close to Fashion Island, Newport, John Wayne Airport and UC Irvine.