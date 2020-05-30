All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
71 Great Lawn
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

71 Great Lawn

71 Great Lawn · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

71 Great Lawn, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous open-plan detached condo home nestled in the heart of Woodbury! Step right into a spacious family room with fireplace, seamlessly moving into a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Courtyard leading from the family room opens the living space to sunshine and indoor-outdoor entertaining possibilities. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, and downstairs office can also be used as 4th bedroom.
Upstairs boasts individual laundry room as well as 2 well-appointed bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master Suite has walk in closet, dual sinks, and a luxurious bathtub. Master Bedroom also has access to balcony with views of the courtyard.
Located close to the Woodbury Community Park, boasting sport courts and beautiful pools, as well as Woodbury Elementary. Convenient to shopping, the Orange County Great Park, and other award-winning schools in Irvine Unified School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Great Lawn have any available units?
71 Great Lawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Great Lawn have?
Some of 71 Great Lawn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Great Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
71 Great Lawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Great Lawn pet-friendly?
No, 71 Great Lawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Great Lawn offer parking?
Yes, 71 Great Lawn offers parking.
Does 71 Great Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Great Lawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Great Lawn have a pool?
Yes, 71 Great Lawn has a pool.
Does 71 Great Lawn have accessible units?
No, 71 Great Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Great Lawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Great Lawn has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Great Lawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Great Lawn does not have units with air conditioning.
