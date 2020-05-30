71 Great Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous open-plan detached condo home nestled in the heart of Woodbury! Step right into a spacious family room with fireplace, seamlessly moving into a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Courtyard leading from the family room opens the living space to sunshine and indoor-outdoor entertaining possibilities. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, and downstairs office can also be used as 4th bedroom.

Upstairs boasts individual laundry room as well as 2 well-appointed bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master Suite has walk in closet, dual sinks, and a luxurious bathtub. Master Bedroom also has access to balcony with views of the courtyard.

Located close to the Woodbury Community Park, boasting sport courts and beautiful pools, as well as Woodbury Elementary. Convenient to shopping, the Orange County Great Park, and other award-winning schools in Irvine Unified School District!