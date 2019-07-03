All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:29 AM

71 Fenway

71 Fenway · No Longer Available
Location

71 Fenway, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This luxury 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom single family home within the beautiful Stonegate community in Irvine features 5 bedroom suites including one suite downstairs. *****

Entered through a covered foyer and formal entry, the design is large open concept with a kitchen that flows into dining and family room. There is also a rare to find formal living room and high ceiling formal dining room. Rich espresso cabinets are topped with granite counters and stacked stone marble backslash. All stainless appliances include upgraded 6 burner Range with grill, and built-in refrigerator.Over-sized center island with seating for 5. *****

You'll love the Master suite complete with recessed lighting, large walk in closets with custom organizers, an over-sized bathroom with a stand along soaking tub, large stall shower with separate drying area, framed mirror with upgraded coutertop and sink. Each of the four other bedroom suites are bright and spacial in size. An additional upstairs Bonus room is large and would be perfect for kids area. Designed paint, plantation shutter and upgraded hard surface flooring throughout the whole house. *****

Other wonderful features to enjoy with this home are walking distance to the national Blue Ribbon Stonegate Elementary school, low association dues, low tax rate, community pools, basketball courts and tennis courts. Minutes to freeway, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Fenway have any available units?
71 Fenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Fenway have?
Some of 71 Fenway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Fenway currently offering any rent specials?
71 Fenway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Fenway pet-friendly?
No, 71 Fenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Fenway offer parking?
No, 71 Fenway does not offer parking.
Does 71 Fenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Fenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Fenway have a pool?
Yes, 71 Fenway has a pool.
Does 71 Fenway have accessible units?
No, 71 Fenway does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Fenway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Fenway has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Fenway have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Fenway does not have units with air conditioning.
