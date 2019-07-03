Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill tennis court

This luxury 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom single family home within the beautiful Stonegate community in Irvine features 5 bedroom suites including one suite downstairs. *****



Entered through a covered foyer and formal entry, the design is large open concept with a kitchen that flows into dining and family room. There is also a rare to find formal living room and high ceiling formal dining room. Rich espresso cabinets are topped with granite counters and stacked stone marble backslash. All stainless appliances include upgraded 6 burner Range with grill, and built-in refrigerator.Over-sized center island with seating for 5. *****



You'll love the Master suite complete with recessed lighting, large walk in closets with custom organizers, an over-sized bathroom with a stand along soaking tub, large stall shower with separate drying area, framed mirror with upgraded coutertop and sink. Each of the four other bedroom suites are bright and spacial in size. An additional upstairs Bonus room is large and would be perfect for kids area. Designed paint, plantation shutter and upgraded hard surface flooring throughout the whole house. *****



Other wonderful features to enjoy with this home are walking distance to the national Blue Ribbon Stonegate Elementary school, low association dues, low tax rate, community pools, basketball courts and tennis courts. Minutes to freeway, shopping and dining.