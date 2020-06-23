71 Diamond

Amenities

***Fully FURNISHED*** 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom, two-story detached home at Irvine Stonegate community. Stainless steel Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer, furniture and bedding are included! Wood floor entire downstairs, Granite counter top in the kitchen, walk-in pantry. It features open Great Room, individual laundry room, and two car attached garage. Private yard with fountain and fruits trees. Peaceful and bright location. The community has 7 parks and 4 pools and many amenities: Walking distance to the walking and biking trails, basketball and tennis Courts, football courts, Junior Olympic pool, picnic area, BBQs, children's play ground. Walking distance to the Woodbury town center for shopping and restaurants. Next to Elementary school and Lutheran private high school.