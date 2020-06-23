All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 71 Diamond.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
71 Diamond
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

71 Diamond

71 Diamond · (949) 394-5182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

71 Diamond, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
***Fully FURNISHED*** 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom, two-story detached home at Irvine Stonegate community. Stainless steel Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer, furniture and bedding are included! Wood floor entire downstairs, Granite counter top in the kitchen, walk-in pantry. It features open Great Room, individual laundry room, and two car attached garage. Private yard with fountain and fruits trees. Peaceful and bright location. The community has 7 parks and 4 pools and many amenities: Walking distance to the walking and biking trails, basketball and tennis Courts, football courts, Junior Olympic pool, picnic area, BBQs, children's play ground. Walking distance to the Woodbury town center for shopping and restaurants. Next to Elementary school and Lutheran private high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Diamond have any available units?
71 Diamond has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 Diamond have?
Some of 71 Diamond's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Diamond currently offering any rent specials?
71 Diamond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Diamond pet-friendly?
No, 71 Diamond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Diamond offer parking?
Yes, 71 Diamond offers parking.
Does 71 Diamond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Diamond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Diamond have a pool?
Yes, 71 Diamond has a pool.
Does 71 Diamond have accessible units?
No, 71 Diamond does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Diamond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Diamond has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Diamond have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Diamond does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 71 Diamond?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity