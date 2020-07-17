71 Alevera Street

Amenities

Rare 3 bedroom detached unit in the prestigious Oak Creek sub-division located in the heart of Irvine. This beautiful home features an open floor plan, high ceilings, and tons of natural light. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms with the master suite having a large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity in the master bath. Your 2 car garage with direct access leads you into your kitchen and dining area that flows into your family room and back patio with plenty of room for entertaining. Located near award winning schools, golf courses, shopping, dining, and easy access to the 405 FWY.