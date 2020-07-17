All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 71 Alevera Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
71 Alevera Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

71 Alevera Street

71 Alevera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

71 Alevera, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 3 bedroom detached unit in the prestigious Oak Creek sub-division located in the heart of Irvine. This beautiful home features an open floor plan, high ceilings, and tons of natural light. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms with the master suite having a large walk-in closet and dual sink vanity in the master bath. Your 2 car garage with direct access leads you into your kitchen and dining area that flows into your family room and back patio with plenty of room for entertaining. Located near award winning schools, golf courses, shopping, dining, and easy access to the 405 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Alevera Street have any available units?
71 Alevera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Alevera Street have?
Some of 71 Alevera Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Alevera Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Alevera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Alevera Street pet-friendly?
No, 71 Alevera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Alevera Street offer parking?
Yes, 71 Alevera Street offers parking.
Does 71 Alevera Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Alevera Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Alevera Street have a pool?
No, 71 Alevera Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 Alevera Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Alevera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Alevera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Alevera Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Alevera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Alevera Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology