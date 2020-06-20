708 Marinella Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful bright private corner single level 2 bed, 2 bathroom condo. There are no stairs to enter into this lovely home. Enter straight into the living / dining area. The living room opens up to an oasis of a patio. Nicely upgraded kitchen, Marble counter tops, newer appliances, with ample cabinet space. This home has crown molding and light tile flooring throughout. Recently painted. The master suite has a large organised walk in closet. In home laundry room with newer washer/dryer included. 2 car garage attached with direct access. Move in ready!



This end unit has the perfect location to walk to the community pools, Tennis courts schools, parks, shopping, restaurants. close to Irvine unified School district award winning schools. Easy access to freeways.