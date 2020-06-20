All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:47 PM

708 Marinella Aisle

708 Marinella Aisle · (949) 450-8800
Location

708 Marinella Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful bright private corner single level 2 bed, 2 bathroom condo. There are no stairs to enter into this lovely home. Enter straight into the living / dining area. The living room opens up to an oasis of a patio. Nicely upgraded kitchen, Marble counter tops, newer appliances, with ample cabinet space. This home has crown molding and light tile flooring throughout. Recently painted. The master suite has a large organised walk in closet. In home laundry room with newer washer/dryer included. 2 car garage attached with direct access. Move in ready!

This end unit has the perfect location to walk to the community pools, Tennis courts schools, parks, shopping, restaurants. close to Irvine unified School district award winning schools. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Marinella Aisle have any available units?
708 Marinella Aisle has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 Marinella Aisle have?
Some of 708 Marinella Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Marinella Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
708 Marinella Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Marinella Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 708 Marinella Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 708 Marinella Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 708 Marinella Aisle does offer parking.
Does 708 Marinella Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Marinella Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Marinella Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 708 Marinella Aisle has a pool.
Does 708 Marinella Aisle have accessible units?
No, 708 Marinella Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Marinella Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Marinella Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Marinella Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Marinella Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
