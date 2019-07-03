706 Timberwood

Amenities

Beautiful and private 3 bedroom spacious light and bright home in desirable gated community of Northwood community in Irvine. Dining area open to living room. HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM with WALK-IN CLOSET and large master bath. Attached 2 car garage, inside laundry downstairs in separate room and many more great features to enjoy in this private and gated community. Nice private patio with seating area and room. Community pool and large park within walking distance.Walking distance to award-winning Northwood High School and Canyon View Elementary.