Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
702 Solvay Aisle
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

702 Solvay Aisle

702 Solvay Aisle · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

702 Solvay Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Fantastic location! Centrally Located and Conveniently Close To Shopping plaza, Dining, Parks, Recreation, Entertainment and More!
Great Opportunity to experience a resort life style in Irvine, one of the worthiest city to live in South Cal.
Single Level lower End Unit Condominium 2br/2ba in Westpark Community! 1028 sqft!!! Perfect for a small size family.
Open floor plan with hardwood floor, extra storages thoroughly.
Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter top, white cabinet and stainless steel appliances
Separate Dining Room.
Gas Fireplace in the Living Room
The Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanity Sinks and Bathtub
Two-Car Garage attached with Built in Cabinets, Shelves and Full-Sized Laundry!
Amenities Including 3 Pools, Spas, Parks, Tot Lots, Basketball, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Flowing Greenbelts.
Guest parkings available!
We will run Credit check ($50.00 fee will be applied) when we receive your application.
Don't wait, act now before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Solvay Aisle have any available units?
702 Solvay Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 702 Solvay Aisle have?
Some of 702 Solvay Aisle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Solvay Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
702 Solvay Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Solvay Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 702 Solvay Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 702 Solvay Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 702 Solvay Aisle offers parking.
Does 702 Solvay Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Solvay Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Solvay Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 702 Solvay Aisle has a pool.
Does 702 Solvay Aisle have accessible units?
No, 702 Solvay Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Solvay Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Solvay Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Solvay Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Solvay Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
