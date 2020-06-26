702 Solvay Aisle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

Fantastic location! Centrally Located and Conveniently Close To Shopping plaza, Dining, Parks, Recreation, Entertainment and More!

Great Opportunity to experience a resort life style in Irvine, one of the worthiest city to live in South Cal.

Single Level lower End Unit Condominium 2br/2ba in Westpark Community! 1028 sqft!!! Perfect for a small size family.

Open floor plan with hardwood floor, extra storages thoroughly.

Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter top, white cabinet and stainless steel appliances

Separate Dining Room.

Gas Fireplace in the Living Room

The Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanity Sinks and Bathtub

Two-Car Garage attached with Built in Cabinets, Shelves and Full-Sized Laundry!

Amenities Including 3 Pools, Spas, Parks, Tot Lots, Basketball, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Flowing Greenbelts.

Guest parkings available!

We will run Credit check ($50.00 fee will be applied) when we receive your application.

Don't wait, act now before it's gone.