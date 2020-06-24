70 Revival

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Fabulous CORNER LOT DETACHED “Stonetree Plan Three” residence with desirable FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and Full Bath. Conveniences location as Woodbury Town Center are short walk distance, and cross street are award-winning Woodbury Elementary, community pool and sport fields. Family room opens up to the Dining area. The Chefs delight Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and back splash, large center island, double ovens, stainless steel appliances and built-in refrigerator. Kitchen and Dining area open up to the private low maintain side yard with built-in BBQ, fountain, seating area with fire pit through French doors. Laundry room is adjacent to kitchen and leads to the 2 car-garage with epoxy flooring and storages. Main Floor large powder room for guests and coat closet under stairs for extra storage space. Upstairs includes 2 spacious Bedrooms, Full Bathroom and Master suite. Master suite is light and bright. Master suite bath has large soaking tub,shower area, and dual vanity next to walk-in close with built-in cabinets. This must-see home is located in Village of Woodbury— featuring a resort lifestyle with 7 swimming pools, 4 lighted tennis courts, heated spas, and the fabulous Jeffrey Space Open Trail, with over 70 acres of landscaped walking and biking trails.