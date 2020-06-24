All apartments in Irvine
70 Revival

70 Revival · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

70 Revival, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Fabulous CORNER LOT DETACHED “Stonetree Plan Three” residence with desirable FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and Full Bath. Conveniences location as Woodbury Town Center are short walk distance, and cross street are award-winning Woodbury Elementary, community pool and sport fields. Family room opens up to the Dining area. The Chefs delight Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and back splash, large center island, double ovens, stainless steel appliances and built-in refrigerator. Kitchen and Dining area open up to the private low maintain side yard with built-in BBQ, fountain, seating area with fire pit through French doors. Laundry room is adjacent to kitchen and leads to the 2 car-garage with epoxy flooring and storages. Main Floor large powder room for guests and coat closet under stairs for extra storage space. Upstairs includes 2 spacious Bedrooms, Full Bathroom and Master suite. Master suite is light and bright. Master suite bath has large soaking tub,shower area, and dual vanity next to walk-in close with built-in cabinets. This must-see home is located in Village of Woodbury— featuring a resort lifestyle with 7 swimming pools, 4 lighted tennis courts, heated spas, and the fabulous Jeffrey Space Open Trail, with over 70 acres of landscaped walking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Revival have any available units?
70 Revival doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Revival have?
Some of 70 Revival's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Revival currently offering any rent specials?
70 Revival is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Revival pet-friendly?
No, 70 Revival is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Revival offer parking?
Yes, 70 Revival offers parking.
Does 70 Revival have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Revival does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Revival have a pool?
Yes, 70 Revival has a pool.
Does 70 Revival have accessible units?
No, 70 Revival does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Revival have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Revival has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Revival have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Revival does not have units with air conditioning.

