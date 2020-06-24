All apartments in Irvine
70 Cartwheel
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

70 Cartwheel

70 Cartwheel · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

70 Cartwheel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Luxury single family house located at Altair Irvine, Lennar's privately guard-gated masterplanned community. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. All bedrooms come with a full bathroom. Large loft area ideally for office usage or playroom. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen connected with well lit dining area and great room. Stainless steel appliances, built in refrigerator, center island, plenty of storage space. Solar panel, Wi-Fi certified home design. 2 car garage. Community amenities include pools, parks, sports courts, trails and community center. Award winning school district. Close to shopping, easy access to freeway and toll road. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Cartwheel have any available units?
70 Cartwheel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Cartwheel have?
Some of 70 Cartwheel's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Cartwheel currently offering any rent specials?
70 Cartwheel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Cartwheel pet-friendly?
No, 70 Cartwheel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Cartwheel offer parking?
Yes, 70 Cartwheel offers parking.
Does 70 Cartwheel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Cartwheel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Cartwheel have a pool?
Yes, 70 Cartwheel has a pool.
Does 70 Cartwheel have accessible units?
No, 70 Cartwheel does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Cartwheel have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Cartwheel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Cartwheel have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Cartwheel does not have units with air conditioning.

