70 Cartwheel

Luxury single family house located at Altair Irvine, Lennar's privately guard-gated masterplanned community. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. All bedrooms come with a full bathroom. Large loft area ideally for office usage or playroom. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen connected with well lit dining area and great room. Stainless steel appliances, built in refrigerator, center island, plenty of storage space. Solar panel, Wi-Fi certified home design. 2 car garage. Community amenities include pools, parks, sports courts, trails and community center. Award winning school district. Close to shopping, easy access to freeway and toll road. Must See!