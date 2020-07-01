7 Venezia Aisle

Amenities

FURNISHED CONDOMINIUM for lease. Perfect for a Business relocation or long term stay. Located in the beautiful Corte Bella community in Westpark, Irvine. Large 1 bedroom with loft floor plan. Attached 1 car garage with Washer and Dryer - Entrance to staircase to main level featuring cozy family room with wood laminate floors and fireplace, flat screen TV, separate dining and kitchen and 12' high ceilings. Retreat to the third level into the master bedroom which features a spacious bathroom with oval tub, walk in closet and dual sinks. Outside the master bedroom is a loft/den, perfect for an office or convert into a small second bedroom. Community features include, gated entry, recreation facility with pool and spa, courtyards w/fountains, beautiful architecture and very private. Bill Barber Memorial Park across the street includes tennis courts, playgrounds, soccer fields and an outdoor amphitheater. This one a great home in a quiet community and located in the heart of Irvine.

